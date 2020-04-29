The Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has made public an allegation of sexual misconduct against a priest who served the church in Joplin and Webb City parishes during the 1980s.
The Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board disclosed that an allegation involving the Rev. Gary Carr was made by a man who recently reported that Carr engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with him 30 years ago when the man was between 10 and 13 years old. The board said a report of the matter has been sent to the Stoddard County prosecutor's office, which holds jurisdiction where the misconduct is alleged to have taken place.
No criminal charges have been filed on Carr as yet in Stoddard County, according to electronic court records for the state of Missouri.
Carr, 65, currently resides in St. Louis. His church appointments began with service as a deacon in St. Mary Parish in Joplin in 1981. He became an ordained priest the following year and was made associate pastor for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Springfield in December 1982 but took a leave of absence for health reasons a year later, according to the diocese.
In August 1985, he was appointed part-time associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Joplin while also serving as a full-time teacher for Joplin Area Catholic Schools. He became an associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Webb City in February 1987 while teaching at St. Peter Middle School in Joplin.
Carr left the Joplin area in August of the same year to become pastor at St. Joseph Parish in the Stoddard County town of Advance in southeast Missouri and at St. Anthony Mission Church in Glennon. He left that post a year later, again for health reasons, according to the diocese.
What followed were a series of appointments to parish churches and Catholic schools in Missouri, Alaska, Arizona and New Mexico, including a stint beginning in 2001 as principal of St. Lawrence Catholic School in Monett.
Bishop James V. Johnston placed Carr on administrative leave in 2008 and restricted him to his priestly ministry. His placement on administrative leave was reaffirmed in 2016, according to the diocese. No explanation of those placements has been made public.
