Former city manager Mark Rohr has written a mystery novel about a couple working to uncover corruption in their town.
The book, "Let the Rain Kiss You," has been published by Oak Leaf Press of Richmond, Virginia.
It is Rohr's second book. He previously wrote a nonfiction book, "The Miracle of the Human Spirit," based on Joplin's recovery from a deadly tornado in 2011.
That book was released while he was at the helm of Joplin city government from 2004 through 2013.
After a split vote by the City Council ended Rohr's employment in Joplin, he served as city manager of Marshall, Texas, until retiring earlier this year.
A news release from the publisher says the latest book is a tale about uncovering political corruption that was motivated in part by Rohr's experiences in Joplin. The story involves a returning war hero who befriends his hometown's city administrator to track clues to uncover corruption, according to the publisher's statement.
The book is available on Amazon both in paperback and hardcover as well as Kindle.
