Downtown Joplin YMCA to close after more than 90 years

The Joplin Family Y downtown location, which has stood at Fifth Street and Wall Avenue for more than 90 years, will close July 1 as part of a consolidation of services at the Y's South Branch. The building originally was intended to house a boarding school. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a new future for an old building.

The former downtown location of the Joplin Family Y, located at Fifth and Wall streets, has been sold. The building was vacated in 2017 in order for the Y to consolidate all its services at its McIntosh Circle Drive location, and has been unused since then.

We'll have more about the historic building in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com. We will also feature reports about:

  • A report from an oversight committee reviewing Proposition B money, intended for police and firefighter pensions.
  • More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded to child care providers in Southeast Kansas.
  • Three area high school football players signed letters of intent with NCAA Division 1 schools.

Hope you made it through Hump Day OK, and that you have a wonderful evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.