Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a new future for an old building.
The former downtown location of the Joplin Family Y, located at Fifth and Wall streets, has been sold. The building was vacated in 2017 in order for the Y to consolidate all its services at its McIntosh Circle Drive location, and has been unused since then.
We'll have more about the historic building in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com. We will also feature reports about:
- A report from an oversight committee reviewing Proposition B money, intended for police and firefighter pensions.
- More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded to child care providers in Southeast Kansas.
- Three area high school football players signed letters of intent with NCAA Division 1 schools.
Hope you made it through Hump Day OK, and that you have a wonderful evening.
