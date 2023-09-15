Michael Seibert, a former mayor of Joplin, has been appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
The appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Mike Parson.
Seibert is a senior sales representative for Bristol-Myers, Squibb. He formerly served on the Joplin City Council as Zone 4 councilman and as mayor.
"I'm really honored," Seibert told the Globe on Friday afternoon, calling Missouri Southern a "crown jewel" for the Joplin area. "My time serving on council exposed me to so many wonderful businesses and people within our community. There's a handful you know are just critical to a community's health and success, and I would put Missouri Southern in that category."
Seibert left the council in 2018 when he decided not to seek reelection after 10 years of service. He is one of only a handful of council members who served multiple terms as mayor.
Seibert holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from Missouri Southern State University.
By law, the Board of Governors consists of eight voting members — six of whom are selected from Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Dade, Lawrence and Barry counties. Upon their appointment by the governor, they must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Board members' terms generally last six years. No more than four members may belong to any one political party.
Current board members are Anita Oplotnik, Carlos Haley, Bill Gipson, T. Mark Elliott, Benjamin Rosenberg, Alison Hershewe and Mariann Morgan. The eighth member was former state Sen. Ron Richard, a Joplin resident who was appointed to the board in 2019; he died in June.
It wasn't immediately clear whose seat on the board would be filled by Seibert. Several current board members hold expired terms and are allowed to remain on the board until a successor has been named.
A spokesperson for Missouri Southern could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.