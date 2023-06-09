Ron Richard, a former mayor of Joplin and former Republican state representative and senator, has died.
In a statement on Twitter, Gov. Mike Parson said: "Missouri has lost a strong leader and dedicated public servant with the passing of Ron Richard. Ron was one of the few great men to have served as both president of the Missouri Senate and speaker of the Missouri House during his public service career."
In a separate statement on Twitter, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said: "Few elected officials have been a more effective advocate for Missourians than Ron. Our state was blessed to have his steady, consistent leadership. I also consider myself blessed to call him a friend and will miss him dearly. Ron has taught me more about responsible leadership and public service than any other person in the Capitol. He was a source of wisdom, advice and counsel that cannot be replaced."
Missouri Southern State University, where Richard served as a member of the Board of Governors, said in a statement from President Dean Van Galen: “Senator Ron Richard dedicated his life to public service and is one of the university’s most distinguished graduates. In recognition of his public service, including serving in leadership roles in the Missouri House and Senate, in 2016 he was awarded the university’s inaugural Richard M. Webster Medallion. Ron Richard was a lifelong champion of the university and leaves a tremendous legacy at Missouri Southern.”
The Missouri Republican Party said in a statement on Twitter: "Missouri has lost one of our greatest legislators. ... Ron Richard was a stalwart leader. He knew how to keep a legislative body productive to the benefit of his fellow Missourians. Ron Richard brought a lifetime of experience gained as an educator and business executive to public service."
Former Missouri governors of both parties praised Richard on social media.
Former Gov. Matt Blunt, a Republican, said: "Ron Richard was a good friend who truly loved Missouri. This is a loss for our state..."
Former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, said: "Honest and tough can still get you a long way in America. Ron Richard got to the pinnacle of power living that way. A leader for the ages."
Richard, the owner of C&N Bowling Corp. in Joplin, served in the Missouri Senate from 2010 to 2018. During his tenure, he was president pro tem the last three years. He also served in the Missouri House from 2002 to 2010, where he was speaker for two years and chairman of the Committee on Jobs and Economic Development.
He is the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as both speaker of the House and Senate president pro tem, according to the governor’s office.
Before he was elected to the Legislature, Richard was a member of the Joplin City Council who served as mayor from 1994 to 1998.
Richard obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s degree in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.
