LAMAR, Mo. — Former Republican state Sen. Ed Emery, of Lamar, is the first candidate to announce a run for the U.S. House seat that will become open because of Rep. Vicky Hartzler's decision to run for the U.S. Senate.
Emery, 71, first won election to the Missouri Senate in 2012. He left when his final term ended at the start of this year. He served as a state representative from 2003 to 2010.
"It is not ambition that drives me, but what I see as the clear abandonment at the federal level of biblical principles, national heritage, common sense and the values that have made America great," Emery said in a Facebook post announcing his intention to run.
During his time in office, Emery had proposed the closure of a number of lawmaker emails and other records from public access, introduced legislation to allow judges to make their own decisions rather than impose mandatory prison terms and statutory minimum sentences in some cases, and supported a bill that would limit medical damages to the actual cost of care. He also was a proponent of school choice as well as restricting which restrooms and locker rooms transgender youths were allowed to use.
Hartzler, a Republican, announced her Senate bid last week. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Roy Blunt's retirement. Blunt announced in March he would not seek another term.
