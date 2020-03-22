A former superintendent of the Lamar School District is the first coronavirus death in Johnson County, Kansas, according to The Associated Press.
Dennis Wilson, of Lenexa, who was in his 70s, died Saturday morning just five days after tests confirmed he had COVID-19.
A graduate of Fort Scott High School in Southeast Kansas, Wilson studied biology at Pittsburg State University and at the University of Missouri-Kansas City as well as school administration at the University of Kansas. A teacher and principal, he later served as superintendent of the Labette County USD 506 district in Southeast Kansas and the Lamar School District.
