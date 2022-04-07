Ownership of the former Joplin Public Library building in the 300 block of Main Street has been returned to the city of Joplin.
During a council discussion about a proposal to hire an assessment of the conditions of city-owned structures, Councilman Phil Stinnett noted that the former library building is listed as one of those to be assessed. He asked if it had been transferred back to the city.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works over engineering, who was providing details about the proposal, confirmed the city had taken it back.
The library had been conveyed to Missouri Southern State University last year as part of a proposal to establish a business and economic development campus downtown. The city, MSSU, the Joplin School District and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce proposed a collaboration on what was named Project Launchpad.
Among other initiatives and programs, it was to house the university’s Small Business Development Center, now located in Plaster Center, which proponents said could increase its impact as an economic development driver. Missouri Southern also would offer the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, a dual-credit program for high school students that would provide internships for them to work with professionals in fields such as engineering, health sciences, business, media and marketing, criminal justice, and education.
It also was to serve as a hub for an economic development team that would involve city officials, the MOKAN Partnership, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and others who work together on bringing business and industry to the area.
There had been plans to seek a $10 million commitment from voters in the April 5 election to renovate and equip the building for those purposes.
But work toward the plan stumbled last summer when the leader of the proposal, Toby Teeter, left the job as president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for a job in Arkansas. City and Missouri Southern representatives announced in November they had decided to put the proposal on hold, citing the need to have a chamber president in place to take the reins.
The chamber is being led by interim co-presidents Tonya Sprenkle and Tony Robyn, the latter of whom also leads the MOKAN Partnership.
In regard to the city building report, Johnson proposed a contract of $199,880 with SFS Architecture of Kansas City to create a master plan of Joplin’s 50 buildings and structures with condition assessments and space requirements for the city’s varied functions determined.
Johnson said it would be prudent to have an assessment of the conditions of the city’s properties so that better planning could be done for repairs and so that spaces could be reorganized according to needs.
Stinnett said the city will need good sensibility on assessing any recommendations of the report.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked if the city would be required to do the projects the report might recommend. Johnson said there would be no requirements.
Copple said he favored the plan. A former firefighter, Copple said the city has one station with foundation issues and another that was old and needed renovations when he went to work for the fire department in 1991.
“I’m glad to be addressing these and looking at these,” he said. He said it will cost money to do the assessments and compile the plan, but the city will have a road map for what needs to be done.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if the city staff is looking at the study as possibly providing projects that might be funded by future revenue for the city’s capital improvements sales tax.
Johnson said city staff would like to know in advance what is needed for city buildings before a list of projects for that tax is decided.
The council approved the proposal on first reading on a vote of eight in favor. Christina Williams abstained from the vote.
A final reading will be held at the council’s next meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a final plat for the recently built Chick-fil-A restaurant.
• Authorized the establishment of a city fee of $150 to issue permits and pay for inspections of parklets that the Downtown Joplin Alliance intends to install downtown. Those are structures the size of parking spaces that are installed to provide a place for downtown visitors to sit. The fee will go into effect May 9.
• Gave final approval to a benchmark study that will assess the level of city services that are provided. The study will cost $99,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.