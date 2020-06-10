A retired Joplin Public Library director, who also is an artist, is trying to find the whereabouts of 11 people she painted 20-plus years ago when they were children.
Carolyn Trout, who served as the Joplin Public Library director from 1987 to 2006, wants to make gifts of the portraits to the 11, but she has misplaced their names.
She said the portraits evolved out of an effort to find ways to add splashes of color to the bare walls of the new children’s wing of the local library when it was on Main Street downtown. Instead of incorporating artwork from other texts, she decided to draw from the inspiration that surrounded her in everyday life — frequent visitors to the library.
“The story room was something very new for us, and it had risers in it, but it was a big beige box," Trout said. "It desperately needed some color. I thought about it for a while, and I thought of painting scenes from children’s books. But then one day, I walked through and I saw a little kid reading in the middle of the floor. I knew that’s what I needed.”
From there, she received permission to photograph the youngsters and ended up taking dozens of snapshots. Trout would select her favorite photograph out of the stack and while lounging at home, she put her paintbrush to work.
“I would sit in my living room with foam-core board in front of me and paint them,” she said. “Then I took them into the library the next day and cut them out.”
Eleven detailed paintings of children, mostly all of them posing with a book in hand, hang on the walls of Trout’s home studio where they’re overlooking the work of her primary hobby, which is decorating Ukrainian Easter eggs.
“Eggs are my passion,” she said.
1998 was the first time she had painted in approximately 25 years. However, she never lost her artistic touch and attention to detail. Trout said she had some of the subjects’ names at one point but doesn’t anymore. But she can remember the personalities of the kids and what they were doing at the time.
"I always liked to draw and paint when I was a little kid, but I never studied it,” she said. “I got better as I went. The little guy sitting back there with the two books, the blue jeans and the brown shirt — him and his sister were my first paintings. I didn’t know how many I was going to end up with. I pinned them all on the wall outside of my office until I decided this was probably enough.”
By the end of her art project, she had created full-body portraits of about 20 children and two adults who worked in the library — Judy Johnson and Patty Yocum. She cut around the outline of the children and they ended up becoming a sort of new wallpaper in the children’s section.
On the search
When the new Joplin Public Library opened in 2017, Trout’s paintings were taken down, and she began her search for the children who are now adults. She’s located at least nine of them and both her former colleagues.
Yocum, the former children’s librarian, was reunited with her portrait after Trout visited Columbia, where she now lives. Her painting captures Yocum holding her then-18-month-old son, Syd Ellis-Yocum, and reading to him. She said she had heard Joplin was building a new library and was wondering what would happen to the collection of Trout’s artwork.
“Even though I only lived in Joplin a couple of years, when I left, I knew that for 10 more years my picture was still there in that story time room,” Yocum said. “We would stop by every now and then and check it out when we were visiting Joplin. She told me they were going to be removing those and she wanted to give mine back to me. She was coming to Columbia ... and she called me. I stopped by her hotel and picked up myself and my son. I was excited to show my son, and he was excited to see it.”
The story of Yocum’s foam cutout continues to be told to her students at New Franklin School District, where she’s now the school librarian. The painting hangs up in the school library, and Yocum said children still ask her about it.
“I took it to the library and showed my kids,” she said. “My students were really interested in hearing the story about it, and I told them that I was a children’s librarian in a public library before. It generated lots of stories. I have it there and every now and then, kids will ask about it. I love it."
Trout even received a photo of Yocum and Syd next to their foam selves where they re-created the painting in real time. In the photo, Syd, who’s now 23, is holding his mother, instead of the other way around.
“I know for myself just how meaningful it is, so I hope she can find the others,” she said. “I know how fun it was to take that picture of my son with him holding me. I think it’s wonderful, and I do hope that people will see the story and reconnect.”
Johnson, an assistant in the children’s department at the time, said Trout completed a painting of her sitting on a tree stump during story time with a book in her hand.
“I do have it today,” Johnson said. “It’s hanging on the wall of my house, and I love it. When I see it, I think about how much I enjoyed doing story time with the kids at the library. I have good memories.”
One of the children’s parents picked up his painting from Trout because he now lives on the East Coast.
“He had said that he would take everybody who came to visit into the library to see it,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve heard from people who said their children or grandchildren would always go in and visit themselves.”
Fortunately, she was able to find the former patrons on Facebook, but she’s still having difficulty finding the remaining 11.
Anyone who recognizes the subjects in the paintings can email Trout at carolynscolumn@gmail.com.
