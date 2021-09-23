A former McAuley Catholic High School principal returned to the school this week to give some advice to students.
“I know that 50 years seems like an eternity away, but it will come much quicker than you think,” said Gene Koester, author of “The Gift of Grandchildren.” “It’s good for young people to be around older people so there’s not that fear of getting older and maturing. When you’re young, you fear getting old and becoming Grandma and Grandpa. When you are a senior citizen, and a grandparent, you embrace it because you realize what a gift it is from God.”
Koester served as principal at McAuley from 2002 to 2017 and also briefly at St. Peter’s Middle School. Now retired, he has written about his experiences being a grandfather to four children in his first book. He visited McAuley High School and St. Peter’s Middle School on Tuesday to talk about and sign copies of the book.
In addition to being a former principal, Koester is also an alum of McAuley from the class of 1971. He told current students the connections he made during his time at the school formed the basis of his life, up through his role as a grandparent.
“I, as a graduate of McAuley, met my beloved wife, Nancy, in the halls that you walk every day, the same halls where I made friends that I treasured for over 50 years," he said. "As you leave these halls today, remember to thank your grandparents, your parents, your teachers, administrators and fellow classmates for being the part of your life at McAuley that will sustain and influence you in a positive and spiritual manner for the rest of your life.”
Koester told students the lessons learned from a Catholic education have guided him through life, and he encouraged them to carry these lessons into their own lives to influence friends and family.
“I can’t help but think about the influence, then and now, McAuley Catholic High School has had on my life,” he said. “McAuley is not only playing an important part in your lives as high school students, but it will continue to play an important role in your lives after graduation.”
In talking with fellow grandparents, Koester said he’s discovered the gift that serves as the title of his book. The gift of grandparenting, he said, is that he gets to enjoy the best parts of his grandchildren, and at the end of the day, the grandchildren go home to their parents, who carry on the challenge of raising them.
“I’ve found that grandchildren love being with grandparents because the grandparents are much more lenient,” Koester said. “In fact, I’ve been told grandparents are parents without the rules. When you’re a grandparent, your responsibility is to show them the fun life, the good time. As children grow older, they recognize the difference in roles between parent and grandparent.”
With “The Gift of Grandchildren” now on sale at traditional bookstores and online, Koester is already planning two sequels: "The Gift of Friendship" and "The Gift of Family."
