MIAMI, Okla. — A former Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce employee who has been charged with embezzling nearly $98,000 from the chamber over the past two years turned herself in to authorities Tuesday.
Brandy D. Smith, who previously was the vice president of operations for the chamber, was processed at the Ottawa County Jail and bonded out for $10,000.
The Ottawa County district attorney’s office found probable cause to detain Smith for embezzlement after an investigation was conducted by Detective Tyson Barnes of the Miami Police Department over the summer. Barnes said Smith, 38, had overpaid herself $97,696.40 from the chamber’s payroll in 2018 and 2019, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
The incident was brought to Barnes’ attention in late July after he met with the city’s mayor, Rudy Schultz, who also serves as the chamber board chairman. Schultz wanted to file a report of alleged embezzlement by Smith, who had been employed with the chamber for about nine years, court documents said.
Smith had been moved from the position of assistant to vice president in late 2017, handling all finances of the organization. Schultz said the vice president’s salary is set at $40,560, according to court documents.
In late May, the chamber was notified by a local casino that its credit card had been used to purchase hotel rooms. Schultz then reached out to chamber President Steve Gilbert, who said that personal use of the card wasn’t authorized, court documents allege.
Schultz approached Smith about the charges, and she told him that it happened by mistake because her card looks similar to the chamber’s card, the document said.
Examination of the credit card bill showed that Smith allegedly used the chamber card to book hotel rooms in Branson less than a week after she had talked with Schultz about the first incident, the affidavit said. Smith was again approached by Schultz and agreed to resign from her position as vice president.
Shannon Epperson, executive assistant of the Miami Area Economic Development Service, began managing the chamber’s payroll immediately after Smith's resignation. Epperson said, according to the affidavit, that Smith allegedly had been paying herself multiple times each month.
Schultz later requested an audit of payroll and other finances for the chamber. That was conducted by John Ober, a certified public accountant in Miami.
In court documents, Ober said that at the beginning of 2019, Smith gave herself a $9,840 raise that had never been approved by the chamber board. The document also states that Smith paid herself an additional $54,721.78, not including her regular salary, that year. That brought the total amount of misused finances to $97,696.40 from 2018 and 2019, according to the affidavit.
In an emailed statement to the Globe, Jeff Brown, vice chair of the Miami chamber, said chamber officials contacted local police as soon as they realized there might be a problem.
"The board and staff are working diligently with the police department and the district attorney’s office," he said. "This has been a punch in the gut to the employees at the chamber. The staff has stepped up with a renewed sense of purpose and are moving forward with chamber activities.”
A probable-cause affidavit on Brandy D. Smith was reviewed by Special District Judge Bill Culver on Aug. 19, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Aug. 30.
