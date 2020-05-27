SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former pastor in Pineville was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for producing child pornography.
Ryan Daniel Crawford, 33, of Austin, Arkansas, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole. U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool also ordered Crawford to pay $2,500 in restitution to one of the victims of his molestation and sentenced Crawford to 20 years on supervised release after incarceration, according to a release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
Crawford pleaded guilty on Sept. 16, 2019, to one count of producing child pornography. According to the attorney's office, Crawford admitted that he had touched a 9-year-old victim inappropriately and that he had taken sexually explicit photographs of her with his cellphone while she was sleeping. Investigators located sexually explicit images of the child victim on Crawford’s cellphone, the attorney's office said.
Crawford was the assistant pastor at First Baptist Church in Pineville for approximately seven years until his arrest on state charges in 2017. He initially was charged in McDonald County Circuit Court with single counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct, and four additional counts of molestation were filed as investigators uncovered more allegations in the case, the Globe reported in early 2018.
Crawford was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019, and the state charges were dismissed at that time. Crawford has remained in federal custody since his arrest on the federal indictment.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller and investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force and the Pineville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.