CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A former Carl Junction postmaster entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court to the misappropriation of almost $8,000 in U.S. Postal Service funds.
Ryan F. Chandler, 29, faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release for the conviction. A sentencing hearing will be set after the completion of a sentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Chandler was employed by the Postal Service for eight years and served as postmaster in Carl Junction from 2016 until July 2019 when the embezzlement was discovered by a Postal Service employee conducting an audit. Court records state that she asked the defendant for the Carl Junction office's cash reserve of $300 and that he told her he did not have it.
Further inquiry discovered more than $5,000 missing in unit reserves and other shortages totaling another $2,600. In all, postal service inspectors found $7,915.21 in deficiencies of funds under Chandler's control. Court documents state that the thefts took place between January and July 2019 and apparently involved the sale of postage-related products and money orders to the public.
Under terms of his plea agreement, Chandler will be required to pay $1,658.62 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.