CARTHAGE, Mo. — Doris Wardlow once said she was in a race against time.
In an interview with The Carthage Press in 2009, Wardlow said she was working hard at the Jasper County Records Center to “get as much done as I can because I’m 81 years old. I don’t know how many times I’m going to be coming down here.”
Wardlow died Dec. 15 at her adopted home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Wardlow continued working at the Records Center in Carthage until 2014 when she moved to Colorado to be closer to her family, and she left an indelible impression on the people who worked with her at the center.
“The Records Center was really a place where people from across the region would look forward to coming in there to do research, and Doris was the heart and soul of that,” said retired Records Center Director Steve Weldon, who worked with Wardlow for that entire 16-year period. “She was our first official volunteer. She kind of got the nickname of 'the angel of genealogy.' She helped so many people and she kind of set the mood for the place in a very powerful way.”
Marjorie Bull, the former Jasper County clerk who helped get the Records Center started back in 1997 and served as a volunteer coordinator, agreed.
“Her memory was so good, she could remember family things and that was so good because genealogy was her thing,” Bull said. “She was a wonderful person to have around. Without her there, we would not have had as many indexes and things we needed to have on record for other people to look for. There were just a lot of things she found, and it brought history alive.”
Background
Wardlow was born on Sept. 17, 1928, and grew up on a farm near Jasper. She was granddaughter of J.G. Carter, a Civil War veteran and namesake of Carterville.
She graduated in 1946 from Jasper High School, and as a young woman during World War II she helped her parents maintain their farm while her three older brothers and her future husband were all serving in the United States Navy in the Pacific.
That experience growing up in wartime America would serve her well when she interviewed veterans who served during that time.
After the war, she married Vic Wardlow and raised three children, Dan, Jim and Ann. Doris was a homemaker until her children were grown.
"I didn't work until my kids were all in college," Doris said. "I thought about going to school, but decided to try to find a job. I worked in an automobile warehouse. I worked there for several years, then my parents needed more, and so I quit and helped them."
First volunteer
Wardlow started volunteering at the Records Center in 1997, after she and her husband retired from farming.
"I came here before Victor died," Doris said in an article in 2014 about her leaving Carthage to be closer to her daughter’s family. "He had retired and I don't think we quite knew he had cancer yet, so I was volunteering. I liked history, and my family has played a role in Jasper County for many year.”
She recalled at that time what working at the Records Center was like.
"What could take you three or four weeks or longer, or maybe not at all, we can now find in two or three minutes because of all the work the girls have done," Wardlow said. "This building was here, but it certainly wasn't like it is now. We just started from scratch, then Margie (Bull) retired from her job and she liked it here and became a volunteer. It was overwhelming in here when I started. I wanted to find things so bad and I didn't know what I was doing. I guess I should have gone to school and been a researcher because I love it, and I don't need to be out in public."
Gradually over the 16 years Wardlow worked there, the volunteers built an index of the information stored in the center.
Wardlow, Bull and the other volunteers also started a quilting group and made hundreds of quilts over the years that were given to children who were born at the former McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Carthage.
Wardlow started writing articles about some of the things she found in the Records Center in 2003.
Eventually those articles morphed from things she found in the county’s documents to stories, some from her memory, of life in Jasper County during World War II.
She also wrote about people she knew from her childhood. She would also interview veterans of World War II and Korea, people her age, and write about them as well.
In 2014, she said in the Press interview how much people appreciated "things that come back to me. I feel it was an accomplishment. I feel like I did something that people enjoyed. I don't feel like I have many talents, so I'm glad I could bring some enjoyment to people and they loved the stories."
Wardlow’s daughter, Ann Wardlow Rogers, said she missed greatly her mother’s spunk and sense of humor, and was proud of her accomplishments.
“I think my mom wanted to shine a light on the goodness of the human spirit, men and women who were heroes, the courageous, those who sacrificed and also those who came from very little who overcame disadvantages and persecution,” Rogers said. “I know she hoped she made a difference by telling those stories.”
