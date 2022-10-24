A lawmaker who helped Missouri Southern State University begin its growth into a four-year institution was honored Monday for his legislative work.
Robert Warden, who served in the early 1960s in the Missouri House of Representatives, was presented with the Richard M. Webster Medallion, an award created to salute legislators who contributed to the university's growth.
"The impact you made is immense," President Dean Van Galen said during a ceremony. "The faculty and students benefit from it every day."
Warden represented the Joplin district during that time, which was called a critical time in MSSU's history, as the school attempted to grow from a junior college to a four-year institution.
In a 2017 interview for a university publication, Warden said that he and a contingency from Joplin were able to win support from metropolitan areas of Kansas City. That group included Richard Webster, Fred Hughes and other community leaders at that time.
A first bill was vetoed in 1963, but the second attempt succeeded and was signed into law in 1965 by Gov. Warren Hearnes.
T. Mark Elliott, a member of the university's Board of Governors and a state representative from 1986 to 2000, kept some secrets about the lawmaking process while praising Warden's tenacity and persistence.
"When you first take the oath of office, you are sworn to the secrets of the House or Senate. Those secrets will remain," Elliott said during Monday's program. "I was blessed to observe a lot of the folks he worked with and heard in detail how Missouri Southern was created. ... I promise you this, we would not be enjoying what we have in the campus if not for (Warden)."
In addition to his legislative terms, Warden practiced law for more than 50 years. He served as Jasper County prosecutor from 1966 to 1970, and as Jasper County Circuit Court judge until his retirement.
Previous winners include former state Sens. Ron Richard and Gary Nodler.
