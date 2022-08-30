What formerly served as a place for seniors to share meals and activities now provides a newly remodeled space for people of all ages with development disabilities to do some of the same things in their own way.
The previous site of Joplin’s Senior Center at 2202 S. Jackson Ave. has had $400,000 in repairs and updates and now serves a variety of purposes for clients of Community Support Services of Missouri. That agency provides services to the developmental disabled and is based a few blocks away at 2312 S. Annie Baxter Ave.
Constructed in 1978, the former senior center was owned by the city and vacated in 2018 after the city spent $5.2 million to build a larger center at 2616 S. Picher Ave. It had grown too small for the number of seniors who used the services, including meals, offered at the center.
The new senior center was funded from $158 million in federal disaster recovery funds provided to Joplin by the Department of Housing and Urban Development after the 2011 tornado.
Inside the former senior building familiar to so many local residents, a large open dining and activity space has changed little in terms of openness but has had a number of repairs and updates, including replacement and relocation of the kitchen, replacement of the air conditioning system, restroom remodels and other accommodations that meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In the agency’s day program that has moved from to Jackson Avenue from the Annie Baxter building, clients listen to music, work puzzles, play games, cook and conduct scavenger hunts, said Janet Thompson, vice president of community services.
“They also do a lot of volunteer work” at places like the Boys & Girls Club. There are outings to parks and a recent visit to a cat lounge. One of their favorite activities is to make dog biscuits and deliver them to Joplin Humane Society, Thompson said.
At the side of the main room, what had served as the billiards room in the former center has been renovated and equipped as a meeting room for the behavioral fitness team, called Bfit, and has other rooms for clients who have been disruptive and need intervention by professionals.
“If their behavior became dangerous or troublesome past the point that the individual taking care of them could handle, the answer was to always call the police department and take that person to the hospital or the jail,” said Jeannie Brown, the team’s director. “What we found was we had the same turntable of people going in and out of the hospital or going in and out of the jail. Really nobody felt that was the appropriate place for them, and there was no focus on why that was happening and how to change it.”
The team was formed about eight years ago and has eight crisis staff technicians and six professionals available around the clock to help a client rather than having to call police, Brown said. Over time, the team has worked with about 300 clients.
Work to convert the building to provide for the space needs of the agency has been done since buying the building last year from the city, said Kirstie Smith, vice president of administrative services.
Community Support Services submitted the sole offer received by the city to buy the building for $10,000. That bid accompanied a plan to spend what then was estimated at $275,000 to $300,000 on building repairs and renovations to accommodate the programs and services the agency would provide its disabled clients, although Smith said some repair needs found during remodeling pushed the cost well above the original plan.
The City Council approved the sale of the building last September.
At that meeting, the city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, said the building was purchased by the city with Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Because the building was originally purchased with HUD funding, the city would have to repay the value of the appraised value to the federal program.
An option was to convey the building to a buyer at less than its appraised value of $330,000 who could meet HUD requirements for its use. Community Support Services qualified by providing services to people in Southwest Missouri with developmental disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.