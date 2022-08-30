Today in the Globe newsroom we saw a new use for an old building.
A building at the intersection of 22nd and Jackson that used to be the home of the Joplin Senior Center is now housing efforts for people with development disabilities. The clients are doing many of the same things, including sharing meals and activities.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Construction progress at Dover Hill Elementary.
- Sentencing for a man accused of assaulting a deputy.
- Discount movie tickets during the Labor Day holiday.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
