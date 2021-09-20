RIVERTON, Kan. — A fundraiser to restore the Spring River Inn sign to its original glory has been relaunched, with it to soon become the third neon sign to illuminate the 13.2-mile stretch of historic Route 66 in Kansas.
The neon sign was to be restored in 2013, but the project was stalled due to ownership issues, according to the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association. The group is made up of approximately 50 members who focus on promoting tourism and commerce, preserving history and protecting the legacy of the Mother Road.
The sign was donated back to the association this summer, and the group’s trying to raise $10,000 to restore and reinstall it in the original location. The sign was fixed atop a stone pillar on the westbound side of Route 66 going at Riverton.
“There was a dispute of who owned the sign at the time, and in 2014 or 2015, a woman said she had owned it and wanted it back,” said Renee Charles, president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association. “She picked up the sign from Allen Sign Studio and said she would restore it. The years have gone by, and it wasn’t restored.”
Jason Gaskill, a Webb City business owner, recently discovered the sign tucked away in his late mother’s storage unit and donated it back to the association.
“I’d hate to see it get lost,” he said.
Unfortunately, the sign was in worse shape than it was in 2013. The remaining neon has been taken out. The tin structure of the sign is rusted through, but the steel base is still salvageable.
“When we first got it, it still had some of the neon when my husband and I picked it up, but it didn’t have any this time,” Charles said. “The neon tubing was all gone, but Allen Sign Studio still had the pattern.”
Allen Sign Studio at 307 E. Central Ave. in Miami, Oklahoma, has been tasked with the restoration.
Colby Allen, owner of the sign business, said it will take approximately eight weeks from start to finish to complete in its current condition. He said he didn’t think he was ever going to see the sign again, but it was a pleasant surprise.
“It’s really neat to see people preserve history, and not just for themselves but for other people’s enjoyment,” he said. “I want to make it as close to the original as possible. It’s a significant investment, but it can be enjoyed for generations.”
Allen believes the decades-old sign may have been made in the late 1940s due to the materials and type of style used. Neon signs were popular in the United States through the 1920s to the 1960s.
“It had green neon, and by the look of it, this arrow on top appears to have been added throughout the years,” Allen said. “This wasn’t a high-end porcelain sign, but it was really well done.”
Inn's history
The Spring River Inn was a popular restaurant at Kansas Route 66 and Southeast 73rd Terrace in Riverton. It was a popular destination for area residents and travelers of the Mother Road.
While in operation, the restaurant was well known for its 35-foot buffet table of home-cooked food and could seat up to 350 people.
Many past patrons recalled memories of mouthwatering cinnamon rolls, all-you-can-eat crab legs, squaw bread, homemade noodles and fried chicken.
Charles started working as a salad girl at the inn when she was 16, and her husband, Billy Charles, also worked there as a chef. She said he still makes some of their signature dishes at home.
“My husband and I even got married in front of Spring River Inn,” Renee Charles said. “My husband had worked there since he was 13. He used to paddle boats down on the river, and then he moved up to the kitchen and was a cook. He still makes Spring River Inn chicken, squaw bread and pull-aparts, just the way it was made.”
The Spring River Inn was built in 1902 as a private home and was sold along with its acreage to the Country Club of Joplin in July 1905 for $1,500.
Joplin was connected in the mining era with Galena and Baxter Springs by an electric railroad, and the property as a country club became widely popular for events and activities. The private social club consisted of "The Four Hundred," members of Joplin's most prominent families, according to Joplin Public Library archives.
The 22-room clubhouse boasted tennis courts, picnic areas, boating on Spring River and a “swimming tank” 4 feet deep, according to an ad printed in The Joplin Globe on Sept. 21, 1980.
The clubhouse and 60 acres were sold in 1932 and used for many years as the base for a boating club. The inn as a restaurant was opened in the early 1950s by Gates and June Harrold, and it became a destination spot for Route 66 travelers.
Joplin lawyer Raymond Birk and his wife, Judy Birk-Tutin, reopened the Spring River Inn restaurant in 1970, and it ceased operation in the mid-1990s. The building was destroyed in a fire in 1998.
