Robert Warden, a former state representative who helped transition Joplin Junior College into the four-year institution now known as Missouri Southern State University, will be honored with the Richard M. Webster Medallion at 2 p.m. Monday in the university's North End Zone Facility.
The award, established in 2016, is presented to a legislator in recognition of their outstanding service to higher education in the state of Missouri. It is named for the late Richard M. Webster, who was elected to the Missouri House in 1948 and named House speaker in 1954. He later served as a state senator from 1962 until his death in 1990.
Warden served in the state Legislature at a time when local and state officials were working together to expand beyond the junior college. Along with Rep. Robert Ellis Young, Warden cosponsored a 1963 bill to create a four-year college in Jasper County.
That bill was ultimately vetoed, but efforts to launch the college continued behind the scenes until legislation successfully moved through the General Assembly two years later.
“There were areas that already had state-supported schools and were not in favor of (a new college in Joplin),” Warden said in a 2017 interview, according to the university. “We were able to get members from the metropolitan areas in Kansas City to help us pass the bill, and the representative from Newton County was also in favor of it. Richard Webster used his influence to help it pass, and you can’t underestimate the importance of Fred Hughes and (other community leaders) in getting the Legislature through.”
On July 22, 1965, then-Gov. Warren Hearnes signed House Bill 210, which created Missouri Southern in Joplin and Missouri Western in St. Joseph. Warden was present for the signing.
“Through his public service, Robert Warden has made a lasting impact on our region and certainly played a key role in advancing the mission and scope of Missouri Southern,” said Dean Van Galen, president of MSSU, in a statement. “The university is deeply grateful for the impact he has had here. He is highly deserving of this prestigious recognition.”
