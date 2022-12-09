Structures that housed a Joplin restaurant and a motel operation for decades at the corner of Range Line Road and Interstate 44 were torn down this week and the 3 acres of land left behind has been cleared for development.
Bryan Wicklund, the chief building official for the city of Joplin, said Wheeler Excavation, of Joplin, had received a demolition permit to tear down the properties on the land at 3600 S. Range Line Road.
The listing on the city’s GIS Mapping site says the property is owned by the Kanan E. Trust and Ancell Enterprises.
The two story motel building was most recently the Sunrise Inn, and had housed a Best Western Hallmark Inn during its heyday in the 1970s.
The single story restaurant building at the address was once Beefmasters, a steak house, in the 1970s and 1980s.
The property is listed for sale by the R.B. Murray Co., of Springfield, at a price of $1.96 million.
Ross Murray, president of R.B. Murray Co., said the owner originally listed the property with the two structures intact in the first quarter of 2022.
“We had a couple of people interested in redeveloping the property using the existing structures, so we held off on demolition,” Murray said. “But those fell through, so we felt it was the best decision for the current owners to tear down the existing structures and leave a developable pad.
“Essentially we will have a cleared and developable pad site for the buyers ready for development. Those buildings were past their age of usefulness, so they needed to come down.”
Former Beefmasters employees have set up a Facebook page to share memories of the restaurant and working there. Members there have been monitoring the demolition at the site and sharing memories.
