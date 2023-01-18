PITTSBURG, Kan. — Italian trombonist Peter Steiner will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University as part of the Solo & Chamber Music Series.
At age 23, he was appointed trombonist of the Vienna State Opera and Vienna Philharmonic for the 2016-17 season. In 2019, he was honored as a winner at the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia.
He has performed as guest trombonist with the Munich Philharmonic, Staatskapelle Dresden, New York Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony Orchestra and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and has collaborated with pianist/organist Constanze Hochwartner on several CD recordings for the Berlin Classics label.
Tickets are $10-$15 for general admission and free for full-time PSU students. They can be purchased at www.pittstate.edu/music or by calling the music department at 620-235-4466.
