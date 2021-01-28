Forrest Nelson, fixture at Riverton Route 66 store, dies at 98

RIVERTON, Kan. — Forrest R. Nelson, who was often found working at Nelson’s Old Riverton Store along Route 66, died Wednesday at age 98.
Nelson, a World War II veteran and 39-year schoolteacher, was a fixture out at the Old Riverton Store well after retirement. He was known for sharing stories with Route 66 tourists from around the globe. The store is owned by Scott Nelson, one of Forrest's sons.
“It gave him an outlet to communicate and talk to the people who traveled the route,” said oldest son David Nelson. “When these travelers came into the store, he could relate to where they were at. He was held captive in France and remembered being in England. ... Plus, his ancestors came from Sweden. He liked to relate to the customers in the store, and they enjoyed that.”
He had enlisted in the Army at age 20 and served from 1942 to 1945 with the 6th Armored Division, nicknamed the “Super Sixth.” He was a carbine sharpshooter and chaplain’s assistant.
The division landed on the Normandy beaches on July 18, 1944 — about six weeks after the D-Day invasion of western Europe. He served with the unit in Normandy, northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.
David Nelson said his dad was always a hard worker because he had seven mouths to feed. In the early years, he started out as a relief manager at a men’s clothing store where he met his wife, Naomi “June.” They were married for over 60 years.
“He always told us that he was very proud of what we had become,” David Nelson said. “He even said it to us a week before he passed away. He was a good example for us and was very encouraging to all of us. He accomplished a lot of things during his life and provided for his family.”
Nelson also taught high school history and government for 39 years at Riverton, Great Bend and Joplin. In 1966, the veteran started Nelson Printing in Riverton, which was managed by June during the day while he taught at school. He’d work all day teaching and then devote his time to the print shop in the evenings.
“He taught 30 years in Joplin and five years in Great Bend,” David Nelson said. “I know he taught government and debate, but he was also a tennis coach in Great Bend. For a number of years, he was a sponsor for the Joplin Student Council, and he worked with the kids, went to the games, and helped them with fundraisers.”
Bethany Nelson, one of his seven grandchildren, said one of her favorite things about him was the amount of love he had for his family. He would often bring his grandchildren ice cream sandwiches from the store, she said.
“He would like to tell young kids to work hard because working hard is what he did,” Bethany Nelson said. “He was thoughtful and appreciative of the family, and he made that known frequently. The life that he led itself is my favorite thing about him — how he carried himself, how he treated others.”
Judy Adams, of Riverton, was a Nelson friend for 45 years, and she met him while serving as the local postmaster, a job she held for four decades. Nelson was one of the first people to welcome Adams to the community.
“Every morning, I would look forward to him coming into the post office and get his mail because he’d walk up to the front and say hello,” she said. “We always visited.”
Adams said he made an enormous impact on people’s lives, including those of tourists. She worked at the Old Riverton Store for about a year after retiring from the post office.
“He was a very kind man who was caring, and he loved people who came into the store that he could tell stories to, whether they were war stories or about his life,” Adams said. “He had a lot of tourists that would come back every year from other countries just to see him. It was amazing because he was 98 years old and still working behind the cash register. He never let a day go by that he didn’t tell some child or person how much he cared for them.”
Arrangements
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, 602 S. Byers Ave. in Joplin. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Parker Mortuary, 1502 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Galena, Kan.
