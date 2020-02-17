Candidates for Joplin City Council are to participate Wednesday in a candidate forum to be put on by the One Joplin Neighborhood Council.
Representatives from nine neighborhoods are involved in the neighborhood council. They work together on initiatives to improve the community.
The forum is being held to provide an opportunity to learn about the candidates and how they would address neighborhood issues if elected or reelected. It will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave.
A televised candidate forum is planned next month by KGCS-TV, a digital television channel broadcast by Missouri Southern State University. The television station is part of the communications department at the university and also broadcasts regular City Council meetings.
General Manager Judy Stiles said the televised forum will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Candidates will give an opening statement and answer questions. Stiles will be the moderator. The forum will last 1 1/2 hours. It will be broadcast on digital Channel 21.
There are 11 candidates in the April 7 election.
Four are candidates for two four-year general seats. They are Christina Williams, Shawna Ackerson, Josh Bard and incumbent Keenan Cortez.
Two candidates are running for a two-year general seat. They are incumbent Anthony Monteleone and challenger Josh Shackles.
There is a three-way race for a seat to represent Zone 2. Candidates are Charles Copple, Jim Scott and Harvey Hutchison. That seat is being vacated by Melodee Colbert-Kean, who decided not to run again.
Voters also will elect a Zone 3 representative. In that zone, incumbent Phil Stinnett is challenged by Steve Urie, who previously sought election to the panel.
All municipal voters cast ballots for all the races. Votes for zone seats are not limited to residents in those zones.
