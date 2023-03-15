FosterAdopt Connect will celebrate its first anniversary in Joplin with a community open house at 11 a.m. Friday at its offices, 1802 W. 32nd St.
Ice cream and other refreshments will be served, and visitors can tour the facility to hear about the services FosterAdopt Connect offers and future plans. Current services include prevention services that keep kids in their homes while their families receive assistance, support services for foster and adoptive families and relatives caring for nonbiological children, advocacy, assistance and skills training for youth who are aging out of the foster care system, the Sammy’s Window clothing closet and food pantry, and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of hygiene products to help restock the supply at Sammy’s Window. Alternatively, items can be purchased through FosterAdopt Connect’s Amazon wish list at https://a.co/igsBYng.
“FosterAdopt Connect is so appreciative of the enthusiasm and support we've received from the Joplin community,” said Tom Furrh, branch director, in a statement. “We have had so much fun at Joplin Third Thursdays and can't wait for spring to be in full swing. We're excited for the coming year full of community events, family nights out and a few fundraisers, and we thank you for your continued support.”
Details: fosteradopt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.