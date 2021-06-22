Grants

Bailey Stehm, grant administrator for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, talks on Tuesday about materials used for the organization's Sources of Strength program. Grant money from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation's Philanthropic Society will help with the mental health program. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into philanthrophy working across the community.

The Joplin Regional Community Foundation's Philanthropic Society announced $150,000 in grants to three non-profits serving the Joplin area. We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's issue of the Globe and online at joiplinglobe.com.

We'll also feature reports about:

  • A COVID-19 doctor said lack of safety protocols and vaccinations, not the Delta variant, is responsible for a rise in cases across the region.
  • The Joplin School Board will meet to discuss its budget and a bid for remodeling Junge Stadium's press box.
  • La-Z-Boy is planning an expansion of its Neosho plant, and will ask for property tax abatement for the new construction.

