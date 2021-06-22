Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into philanthrophy working across the community.
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation's Philanthropic Society announced $150,000 in grants to three non-profits serving the Joplin area. We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's issue of the Globe and online at joiplinglobe.com.
We'll also feature reports about:
- A COVID-19 doctor said lack of safety protocols and vaccinations, not the Delta variant, is responsible for a rise in cases across the region.
- The Joplin School Board will meet to discuss its budget and a bid for remodeling Junge Stadium's press box.
- La-Z-Boy is planning an expansion of its Neosho plant, and will ask for property tax abatement for the new construction.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.