Several local nonprofits are among the latest recipients of grants from the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The foundation’s Rural Schools Partnership, with funding from the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Co., offered $80,000 in challenge grants for agencies that serve the needs of rural schoolchildren. With the required matches from other donors and funders, this grant round represents $160,000 for agencies in the foundation’s rural service area.
Grants include:
• $5,000 to the Aurora School District to support the “We Are All in This Together” health, hunger and hygiene initiative. The district is served by the Aurora Area Community Foundation.
• $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to support hunger and education needs for students in Joplin. The club is served by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
• $5,000 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri to support the Protective Care Program for health and hygiene needs in Jasper and Newton counties. The clinic is served by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
• $5,000 to the Monett School District to support technology upgrades and hygiene supplies. The district is served by the Monett Area Community Foundation.
“We know that schools are the hearts of so many rural communities,” said Julie Leeth, coordinator of the Rural Schools Partnership, in a statement. “We are grateful to the Coover Charitable Foundation and the other donors and funders who met the challenge to benefit rural students.”
Grant-making from the Springfield foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is shifting to a focus on regional recovery and will primarily support agencies that provide services to residents affected by the economic impact of the pandemic. The fund was established by a $1 million commitment by the foundation and its regional affiliate foundations, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation.
Among the latest recipients of grants through this fund is the Carthage School District, which received $2,500 to provide personal protective equipment for school staff. The district is served by the Carthage Community Foundation.
Since the COVID-19 fund opened in March, donors have contributed more than $683,000. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate. The foundation will cover processing fees for gifts made by credit card through June 30.
