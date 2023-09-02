The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Humanitarian Award to honor a Southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of their community.
The deadline for nominations is noon Friday, Sept. 22. Nomination forms are available at cfozarks.org.
The recipient of the Humanitarian Award will be honored with others recognized in celebration of National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 28.
The Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks is partnering with the Missouri Ozark Region chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to honor a wide range of individuals and organizations for their contributions to the region.
Details: cfozarks.org.
