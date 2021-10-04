PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas will recognize recipients of its 20th anniversary grants at an upcoming event.
In celebration of two decades of existence, the foundation's board of trustees allocated $20,000 for onetime grantmaking opportunities to 20 area nonprofits.
The 20th anniversary grants will go to Baby4Baby Community Health Center of SEK, Campus Christians at Pittsburg State University, Children’s Advocacy Center, Crawford County Fair Association, Everybody Plays Playground, Family Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Kansas Audio Reader, KRPS, Labette Health Foundation, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Youth Ministry, Pawprints on the Heartland, Pittsburg Police Department Family Response Advocates, Safehouse, SEK Animal Advocates, Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, The Salvation Army, USD 250 Tiny Dragons Early Literacy, VetLinks.org and Wesley House.
The nonprofits will be recognized at 8 a.m. Thursday at the foundation-hosted chamber coffee event at Pritchett Pavilion.
The foundation was created in 2001 to support charitable activities in Southeast Kansas. Since its inception, it has received more than 17,000 charitable gifts and has awarded more than $16.9 million in grants and scholarships.
