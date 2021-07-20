In my office here at the Globe is a framed photograph of a pollinator on a purple coneflower, with a vast, grassy landscape stretching behind it. Bequeathed to me by the late Carol Stark, former editor, the photo hangs on a wall where it can be seen by everyone.
It's a beautiful image, in large part because of the focus on the coneflower, a staple of prairie vegetation, as well as the vast and native wildness of the prairie, extending endlessly into the horizon.
Prairies are definitely a treasured part of Missouri's environment, and in Wednesday's edition of the Globe, Editor Andy Ostmeyer will spotlight the Rae Letsinger Prairie, one of the latest original remnants acquired by the Missouri Prairie Foundation. Learn more in print or online at joplinglobe.com.
Here's what else you can find:
- An update on the COVID-19 surge in Northeast Oklahoma.
- A roundup on the rest of the business taken care of by the Joplin City Council on Monday night.
- Details on an initiative launched by Missouri Southern State University to encourage employee vaccinations.
Have a nice evening. Stay safe.
