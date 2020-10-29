Founder of MSSU international film series dies at age 89

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Harrison Kash, who established the longstanding international film festival at Missouri Southern State University nearly six decades ago, died earlier this week at his Webb City home at age 89.
He began his teaching career in 1958 at what was then Joplin Junior College, the precursor to Missouri Southern, in the chemistry department. Four years later, he partnered with Alma Doan, Arthur Boles and Philip Jones to establish the International Film Society, with the 1954 British comedy "The Belles of St. Trinian's" as the first screening.
Over the years, the international film series was supported through a combination of ticket sales and contributions, and later through funding provided by the Missouri Arts Council and the MSSU Institute of International Studies, according to information provided by the university. Kash’s stewardship of the film series, which has showcased an estimated 500 films, stretched across five decades.
“I think for the majority of people on campus and in the community, Harrison provided their very first experience to the wide world of international film,” said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies, in a statement. “He and three others founded the film society, but for the bulk of the time it was just Harrison, always showing films on Tuesday evenings. He compiled film notes before every one and typed them out on his typewriter and gave a short introduction. He persevered all those years when so many film societies have come and gone ... and he made sure someone was in place to carry on the tradition.”
Kash retired from Missouri Southern in 1997 but remained active in the film presentations until a few years ago, university officials said. He provided a $50,000 endowment to the film society in 2014, and it was renamed the Harrison and June Kash International Film Society, in honor of Kash and his wife.
Stebbins said the film series hopes to pay tribute to Kash in 2021, possibly by screening one of Kash's favorite films. Among his favorites, Missouri Southern said, were “Battleship Potemkin” from 1925, “The Bicycle Thief” from 1948, “Seven Samurai” from 1954 and “The Wages of Fear” from 1953.
A celebration of Kash’s life is planned for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Parker Mortuary in Joplin. Memorial contributions may be made to the film society in care of the mortuary.
