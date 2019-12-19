Four of 13 Joplin residents who have indicated interest in running for Joplin City Council have been certified as eligible to run.
As the result of the certifications, a race has developed for a seat in Zone 2 between Harvey Hutchinson and Charles Copple. That seat is held by Melodee Colbert-Kean, who has said she would not run again.
Also certified are incumbent Phil Stinnett and Christina Williams.
A potential challenger to Stinnett for the Zone 3 seat he currently holds is circulating nomination petitions. That resident is Steve Urie, who attempted a recall petition for Stinnett last year during discussions on police and fire department wages.
Williams is seeking a general seat. Eight others, including two incumbents, are circulating nominating petitions for general seats. The incumbents are Anthony Monteleone and Keenan Cortez. Both were appointed to serve unexpired terms until those seats are filled in the April 7 election.
Also seeking enough signatures on petitions to become a candidate is Joshua Bard, who gave up the seat now held by Monteleone. Bard won election last year but was deemed unqualified to hold office because of a criminal conviction. He has since obtained expungement of that record.
Others circulating petitions for the three general seats to be filled are Joshua Shackles, Bob Loudermilk, Chris Briley, Shawna Ackerson and Leonard Miller.
Residents who are interested in running for a council seat must pick up nominating petitions from the city clerk at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. They must gather 150 signatures of registered voters and be qualified to run in order to be confirmed as a candidate.
In the case of those who seek election to a seat that represents council zones as opposed to a general council seat, half of the 150 signatures must be from registered voters who live within the zone for the seat sought.
