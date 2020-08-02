Longtime 7th District lawmaker Billy Long, a Springfield Republican, will face four challengers in Tuesday's primary.
Candidates, in addition to Long, on the GOP ticket for U.S. representative are Kevin VanStory of Neosho, Steve Chentnik of Branson, Eric Harleman of Sparta, and Camille Lombardi-Olive of Galena, Missouri.
• Long, 64, of Springfield, operated auction and real estate businesses in Springfield for more than 30 years before running for public office. He was inducted into both the Missouri and National Professional Auctioneers Association halls of fame.
He was first elected in 2010 when Roy Blunt, who had been the 7th District congressman, was elected to the U.S. Senate.
He sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he serves on three subcommittees: communications and technology, health, and environment and climate change.
• VanStory is a self-employed real estate broker and operates his agency, Southwest Missouri Homes, based in Neosho. He has been an agent since October 1998.
As a real estate developer, he has been involved with a number of large projects in Southwest Missouri.
He also became an ordained minister in February 2018 and ministers at the Faith and New Hope nondenominational church near Carterville.
He attended schools in Neosho and has participated in extensive real estate training courses.
• Chentnik has lived in Southwest Missouri 18 years after moving from Mountain Home, Arkansas, where he lived for 25 years. He lived in Carthage and Webb city area until relocating to Branson three years ago.
Chentnik worked for nearly 40 years in manufacturing, most recently as operations manager at Leggett & Platt Inc. in Carthage and as quality manager for Springfield Remanufacturing Corp.
He attended North Arkansas Community College and has extensive training in LEAN manufacturing.
This is his first bid for elective office.
• Harleman, 39, of Sparta, owns a garage door company, Harleman Door Service LLC, with his nephew.
He has lived in the Sparta area about six years but has been in the Branson and Springfield area since 1994. He attended school at Blue Eye and received his GED in 2001. He formerly worked for TWA carrier Trans States Airlines as a ramp agent and supervisor. He then worked security at Mercy Hospital Springfield. He went into the door business in 1994 and has been operating that business since then.
Harleman has not run for public office before, he said.
• Lombardi-Olive, 61, a former postal employee and freelance journalist, now works as a volunteer in disaster relief and other humanitarian efforts.
She currently works in a charitable program to raise Afghanistan families and widows out of poverty through "Chicks-n-eggs," a chicken farm program.
She has been a candidate for public office two previous times. She was a candidate for the 7th District seat in 2016 and for the 1st District in 2018. She also ran as a write-in candidate for Stone County Commission in 2014.
She earned a bachelor's degree in 1994 from Eastern Illinois University and studied abroad as a college student in Italy.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Teresa Montseny of Springfield and Libertarian Kevin Craig of Powersite in the November general election.
