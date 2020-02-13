The city of Joplin has announced four finalists for its open city manager position. The candidates will be introduced to the public over two days of sessions that include meeting with department heads, members of the media and residents.
According to a news release from the city of Joplin that included biographical information, the candidates are:
• Darin Chappell, currently city administrator for Chillicothe. He has previously been the city administrator for Bolivar and Seymour, as well as a senior analyst for a local government program in Springfield. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and Army Reserves, he has a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in political science from Missouri State University.
• Nick Edwards, who was the assistant city manager in Lee's Summit. He also was a director of administration, assistant to the city manager, management analyst and public works management analyst for that city. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he has a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in political science from Missouri State University.
• Shawn Henessee, currently the county administrator for Clark County, Washington. He was previously the city administrator for Pleasant Hill, the county administrator for Marinette County, Wisconsin, and assistant director for Jackson County, Missouri. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from Wichita State University, a master's degree in political science from the University of Kansas and a doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
• Leonard Sossamon, who was the county administrator for Hernando County, Florida. He was also a consultant for Jordan Brown Management Corp., the chief operating officer of Alliance Development Group and founder of the redevelopment company Hunter and Brown Inc., as well as county administrator for Newberry, South Carolina, and Concord, North Carolina.
The two-day interview process will begin on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a tour of the city, according to the release. On Monday, Feb. 24, the candidates will meet with department heads, speak to media members and Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and participate in a meet-and-greet with members of the public. The public session will be held from 11:10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
