Two people from Verona and two people from Aurora were injured at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at the Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake in Barry County when their boat exploded, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.
Norman D. Tudor, 63, of Verona, turned the key to start the boat after it had been fueled when the explosion occurred, according to the patrol. He suffered minor injuries, and Felica C. Tudor, 62, also of Verona, suffered moderate injuries, the patrol reported.
Also injured were two other occupants — Kenneth A. Zielinski, 59, of Aurora, who had minor injuries, and Virginia A. Zielinski, 55, also of Aurora, who had moderate injuries.
All four people were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.