Editor's note: This is the first story in a four-part series that previews individual Joplin City Council races ahead of the June 2 election.
Voters will choose from a field of four candidates, including one incumbent, to tab two for general seats on the Joplin City Council.
The seats to be filled carry four-year terms. In a separate race, an unexpired general seat term will be filled for two years.
The incumbent in the race for the two general seats is Keenan Cortez. The other candidates are Christina Williams, Shawna Ackerson and Josh Bard.
Keenan Cortez
Cortez, who did not give his age, works as the operations manager for Crothall Healthcare located at Freeman Hospital. He was appointed to the council in 2019 to fill a seat vacated by the resignation of Jim West. He ran unsuccessfully in 2006.
He is a longtime volunteer on city initiatives and boards. He participated in a grassroots effort to pass a half-cent public safety sales tax in 2006 to expand the ranks of the Joplin police and fire departments, equip the new positions and build more fire stations.
Before being appointed to the council, Cortez served on the Joplin Police Department Citizens Advisory Council, the Capital Improvements and Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee, the Joplin Charter Review Committee and the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission.
"After many years of serving on many boards and commissions, being on the council seemed the next thing to do," he said of his reason for seeking election to his appointed seat. "Being on the council gives me the opportunity to serve every citizen of Joplin."
Recruitment and retention of public safety personnel and first responders continues to be a priority for him, Cortez said. He also supports quality economic development efforts to bring jobs with livable wages.
He said he also believes there should be a thorough review of the Joplin City Charter, "as the current charter is over 60 years old and needs to be brought into the 21st century."
Christina Williams
Christina Williams, 40, has lived in Joplin for 13 years. She is a project designer at Corner Greer Architects. This is is the first time she has run for the council.
She said she decided to run this year because she saw a need with five seats to be filled in this election.
"With all the positive momentum we've had the past few years, now is the time for me to step up and work to help Joplin stay on that trajectory of progress and improvement," she said. "We are on the cusp of growth and regional prosperity, and I want to continue moving our community forward."
She has served as a volunteer for a number of projects involving nonprofits, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Network and the city. From 2014 to 2017, she chaired a campaign called Recycle Joplin, which promoted the introduction of curbside recycling with Joplin trash service. She also is co-chairing the Advocating for Trails and Connectivity effort that is part of the Community Impact Workgroup.
Shawna Ackerson
Shawna Ackerson, 40, has lived in Joplin more than 20 years. She is a stay-at-home mother after having worked 18 years in retail sales, customer service and public relations.
Ackerson said she learned skills during her career that she believes would be beneficial at the council table. She is particularly interested in representing families, business and emergency services.
"I seek a seat on council because I want to roll up my sleeves and help Joplin be great," she said. "I am not afraid to speak my mind. I am not afraid to ask tough questions. I feel both are needed at the council table."
She favors investments in Joplin quality of life to bring here money that people are spending in Northwest Arkansas for entertainment, dining and travel.
"I want to see more of those dollars spent here. We need to have options in our city that appeal to more of our residents," she said.
She also wants to promote programs to help veterans, seniors and the homeless.
Joshua Bard
Joshua Bard, 46, is a lifelong resident of Joplin and is employed as a cellular store manager.
Bard was elected to a general seat in 2018 but had to step down from the general seat he won because he had a felony conviction at the time. That seat was filled by the council's appointment of Anthony Monteleone. Bard has since obtained expungement of the crime from his record.
"I wish to serve my community just as much now as in 2018," Bard said. "I bring a knowledge that other candidates can't bring, and that is living one end of the spectrum to the other in life. I feel that the next four years will be pivotal in Joplin's growth, and I want to be a part of steering it in the direction our community benefits."
Bard said he sees a need for the city to promote the growth of retail brick-and-mortar stores. He also would support efforts to bring increased population to the area and more attractions to the community.
"I see a need to fulfill a promise that was made to our fire and police departments by approving Step 2," which is a proposed increase in the pay plan for public safety workers, he said.
Other races
In addition to deciding races for the full-term general seats and a two-year general seat, voters in the June 2 election will tab council members to Zone 2 and Zone 3 seats. All council candidates stand for election in citywide voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.