PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 47th annual Four State Farm Show will return to its new indoor location at Pittsburg State University later this month.
The show is set for May 20-22 in the Robert W. Plaster Center and surrounding grounds. It was held at PSU for the first time last year, with great success, organizers said.
“Last year’s move to PSU enabled us to showcase indoor booths in a climate-controlled facility for the first time in 37 years,” show manager Lance Markley said in a statement. “With nearly 500 agricultural and rural living booths sold in the Plaster Center for this year’s show, visitors will have access to a huge array of products and services.”
More than 300 outdoor booths will feature the latest technology in farm machinery, construction equipment, livestock handling, trailers, tools and more, organizers said. Food truck-style concession options will include Pineapple Whip, Ghetto Tacos, Cowboy Kettle Corn, Lakeside Concessions and W.H. Farm Cafe.
Organizers said a highlight of this year’s event will be the Grand Giveaway, an opportunity for one attendee to win a one-year lease on a John Deere 5045E utility tractor equipped with a front-end loader. Three preliminary winners will be drawn daily, with the grand prize drawing to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The giveaway is a joint venture between Heritage Tractor and Four State Farm Show/Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
Admission to the show is free. Free parking will be available in the Brown Lot east of Carnie Smith Stadium or on other campus parking lots. Buses will be available to shuttle attendees to the Plaster Center, and two 40-passenger trams also will transport visitors during show hours. Golf carts may be rented from the show supplier by calling 417-883-9393.
“We are working hard this year to make campus transportation as efficient and people friendly as possible,” Markley said.
The show has undergone a number of changes in recent years. In late 2020, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center in Springfield acquired the show's assets and signed a multiyear agreement with PSU to host it in coming years. Weather also often was an issue for the show, which previously was held on a 300-acre area near Pittsburg and for many years was held during the hottest part of July.
A limited number of indoor and outdoor vendor booths remain available for this year's show. Go to www.fourstatefarmshow.com or call Markley at 620-423-2355.
