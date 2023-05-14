PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Four State Farm Show, an annual event that draws hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees, will return to the campus of Pittsburg State University this weekend.
The event is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Robert W. Plaster Center next to the Garfield Weede Building, in the surrounding parking lots and at the nearby Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Admission is free and open to the public.
This year's show will feature approximately 800 exhibitors, including a series of workshops conducted by the National Institute for Materials Advancement at PSU.
Through the workshops, scientists hope to gain valuable insights from area farmers and agriculture leaders into problems that can be addressed through advances in polymers and plastics. One-hour sessions will be facilitated by county extension agents. No advance registration is necessary; anyone is welcome to attend.
Other vendors will highlight the latest technology in farm machinery, construction equipment, livestock handling, feed and seed. Rural living displays will provide shopping opportunities for clothing and jewelry, hunting supplies, metal art, embroidery, furniture, health care and home improvement. Concessions also will be available for purchase.
Free parking is available in the lot east of Carnie Smith Stadium and in the Kansas Technology Center lot. Buses will be available to shuttle attendees to the booth areas, and two 40-passenger trams will travel continuously during show hours. Golf carts may be rented from the show supplier.
Road closures to accommodate vendor setup will begin Monday and will be in effect until May 22, the city of Pittsburg said. Closures will include South Homer Street between East Ford Avenue and East McPherson Drive as well as Research Road between Rouse Street and Centennial Drive.
The farm show is promoted by the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
