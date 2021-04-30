The first time Mark Rains volunteered to serve as a certified amputee peer visitor, he was understandably nervous. Having lost his own left leg via surgery five years before, he was by now savvy to the ins and outs of living and working with a prosthetic leg. But passing that hard-won knowledge to others was something completely different.
Walking into a Freeman East room, Rains shook hands with a man who’d lost a limb via surgery the night before. The man didn’t look happy.
“He was frustrated, he didn’t really want to talk, he was tired, and I totally understood that,” Rains said.
The man was scheduled for additional procedures the following morning, “so I told him, ‘I know you’re going to have surgery tomorrow — can I come back in a couple of days?'”
The man nodded.
“It felt good knowing that he wanted me to come back,” Rains said.
When he knocked on the door a few days later, the man’s face “immediately brightened, and he smiled at me,” Rains said, grinning at the memory. “He said, ‘You came back!’ And I said, ‘Of course I did.’”
The man then peppered Rains with questions, some of them tinged with apprehension: “How did you drive yourself over here?” “Did you actually walk across the parking lot to get here?” “How did you avoid walking up steps?”
Rains simply said he’d managed to do all of those things without breaking a sweat. Listen, he told the man, “you’re going to be able to do the same things. (Losing a limb) is not a life-ending thing — it’s an adjustment. You won’t be able to do everything you used to be able to do, but you’ll be able to do a large part of what you were able to do.”
There are limitations, he continued, “but life doesn’t end with limb loss.”
Fast forward to 2021, and Rains is telling those who have experienced limb loss the exact same things — with confidence and calm reassurance.
When he’s not serving as the executive manager of the Joplin Outlaws, the summer collegiate baseball team that plays at Joe Becker Stadium, he’s heavily involved with the Four States Amputee Network. Meetings take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Meeting locations, which vary, can be found on the group’s private Facebook page.
“When I lost my leg, I didn’t know what was ahead of me,” he said. “So there was a guy at my church — he’d lost his leg the month before — and told me about the support group.”
After two meetings, Rains chose to get more involved.
The group isn’t a traditional setup where guests sit in a circle and speak. There are experts and the occasional confessional, but the group strives to become a family of sorts, with gatherings taking place throughout the year at a local bowling alley, a local lake, at one or more Outlaws games, or a Christmas party.
Overall, “our purpose is to help new amputees,” Rains said. “There are a lot of amputees out there who don’t know that we exist.”
Grieving and healing
A common misconception concerning amputees is that the individual lost an arm or a leg while serving overseas, most likely in a branch of the military. It comes as a shock to many upon learning that roughly 20% of amputees served in the military or were veterans of war. A vast majority of limb loss comes from car and motorcycle accidents or from disease — most notably diabetes.
Diabetes was the culprit behind Rains’ limb loss. Back in April 2016, Rains found a large sore on his big toe. Soon, the entire toe had turned black. When he visited the emergency room, he was told the toe would have to be amputated.
“I thought that was the end of the world, losing my big toe,” Rains said. “I really did. I just cried and cried and cried.”
And that's a normal reaction, he said.
“There’s a grieving process," he said. "And it takes a while to go through a process like that.”
About a month after losing the big toe on his left foot, he discovered his left foot was swollen and red after a shower. He spent the next 16 days at Freeman Health System, undergoing seven different surgeries trying to rid the foot of a nasty infection. But additional complications were discovered that would eventually negatively effect his entire left leg. The decision was made to amputate his left leg below the knee. This time, after enduring so much, there were no tears from Rains.
He no longer notices the new limb, he said. He can do everything anyone else can do, though at a slightly slower pace.
“A lot of people are opening doors for me all the time, which is nice, but I still try to function as a regular person; I’m not going to let this hold me back,” Rains said.
Children are often curious about his prosthetic leg, and he’s always open to speaking about it to others.
“Almost all of us are open to sharing our stories because it’s something that if we can help somebody not go through this, it’s better,” he said.
