It seems the number of activities to celebrate America’s Independence Day were back to normal one year after the pandemic shut down most of the usual events.
Residents were out in groups on Saturday and Sunday celebrating, learning about the area’s history and showing off the red, white and blue.
“The last year’s been crazy, so it’s nice just to be able to do some of the things we appreciate as a community or have done in the past as a community,” said Brian Krigger, Carthage track and field coach, an organizer of the Red, White and Boom Run that was held Saturday in Carthage. “I’m just glad we’re able to come out here and run on a great day and celebrate our community and celebrate America.”
Many area communities planned fireworks shows over the weekend. Joplin's was slated for Sunday night.
Other activities
Some area residents got up early on Saturday to run to help area youth and help fund a scholarship for future college students.
The 22nd annual Red, White and Boom 5K Run was held at 7 a.m. at Carthage’s Municipal Park.
Krigger said this year’s run attracted a big turnout for a normal year, let alone one coming off a year of disruption.
“We have a great turnout, we’ve had at least 150 people running,” Krigger said. “I’m just excited to be able to host this race for the community and give everyone a chance to get out and do something normal again.”
The run started in Carthage’s Municipal Park outside Carl Lewton Stadium and ran through a residential neighborhood just south of the park.
Carthage High School runner Mariques Strickland won the event with a time of 17:16.
The event gives awards in age categories. Interestingly, the race may have to add a 90-over age category. The oldest participant, Dave McCoy, of Carthage, who competed in last month’s Missouri State Senior Games, turns 90 in October, and he said he plans to be back next year.
Independence Day parade
Carl Junction conducted its sixth annual Independence Day parade on Saturday morning, with dozens of units and dozens of children riding bicycles and other wheeled vehicles decorated in red, white and blue.
Steve Maddox, vice commander of the American Legion Post 13 in Carl Junction, said he’s on a mission to get people to call the holiday Independence Day and not the Fourth of July.
“It’s not the Fourth of July," he said. "We don't celebrate a date, we celebrate our independence. It’s fun just to see the kids out here; that’s kind of a big thing to me.”
Maddox said his group had six motorcycles and seven riders in the parade with two more participants driving a truck pulling the chapter’s trailer.
Cindy Bontrager, Carl Junction, watched as her granddaughters Bristol Parker, 6, and Tinley Parker, 4, got lined up for the parade on Broadway Street between the school buildings.
“We’ve been getting the stuff together to decorate the bikes for a few weeks,” Bontrager said. “Yesterday they spent quite a bit of time attaching things to the bikes. The kids love it. It’s a sense of pride and I think they think it’s fun, and they want to show off their bikes. They’ve been looking forward to this for weeks.”
Car show
The first of what organizers hope will be many Boomtown Car and Bike Shows was held Saturday at Landreth Park in Joplin.
Organizers Michael Hendrix, with the Cruisin’ Main group, and David Clevenger, said the event was a fundraiser to remember Clevenger’s wife, Glenna Ledford, who died on July 4, 2020, after an illness.
Hendrix said 78 vehicles had been signed in to the show as of about 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’ve never thrown a car show in our lives so we’ve been winging it for the last couple of months,” Hendrix said. “We’re trying to carry on the legacy of David’s wife. She had a knack for helping kids around the area. If there was a kid who needed something to eat for lunch that day she made sure that kid had something. If that kid wasn't going to be able to participate in sports, she made sure the kid had the fees or whatever they needed. She didn’t want to leave any kid feeling left out.”
The event raised funds for the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation.
Honoring history
On Saturday evening, the Kendrick Place, a historic home north of Carthage that played a role in Civil War battles in Jasper County, was host to reenactors working to remember that time in history and its impact on Jasper County.
Members of the Major Thomas Livingston Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, gathered at the Kendrick Place to set up an encampment outside and tours inside the home, which was built in 1849.
“This is what would have been happening when there weren’t bullets flying around, which was most of the time,” said Jim Ridenour, caretaker at the Ritchey Mansion in Newtonia, who was at Saturday’s event in Kendricktown north of Carthage.
“They were sitting around planning, plotting, playing music, just trying to keep from being bored to death,” Ridenour said. “They would do a lot of drilling of course, and the Kendrick House was one house that survived.
This event was one of two events this weekend marking the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Carthage, which took place on July 5, 1861, three weeks before the much more famous Battle of Bull Run in Virginia, commonly considered the first battle of the Civil War.
About 50 soldiers with Union forces and their opponents, the Missouri State Guard, were killed, and 130 or so wounded.
Reenactors on Saturday set out luminaria on the driveway around the Kendrick Place to remember those casualties of the battle.
A vespers service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site on Chestnut on the east side of Carthage to mark the anniversary of the battle.
