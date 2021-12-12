WEBB CITY, Mo. — One year after breaking ground, Foxberry Terrace in Webb City is reaching the final stages of construction for its memory care residence called The Arbors to provide additional care for individuals with memory impairment.
Foxberry Terrace, an Americare Senior Living community at 4316 N. St. Louis Ave. in Webb City, plans to begin accepting residents to The Arbors by March 1. There’s a waiting list established for those who want to move in.
The memory care unit will be the third component of the Webb City campus, which currently offers assisted living and independent living cottages that were added in 2015.
In Missouri, 40% of assisted living residents are over the age of 85, and 35% have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, according to figures from the National Center of Assisted Living.
The 16-unit memory care building spans approximately 18,000 square feet and features rooms for up to 22 people, as well as a cafe, a salon, a spa, a commercial kitchen, a sun room and more. Memory care units are tailored for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who are high functioning but may experience cognitive issues that require a secure environment.
“As the population ages, the need for memory care is becoming more prevalent, but we’re also seeing younger people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” said Stephanie Miller, executive director at Foxberry Terrace. “We’ve seen some people as young as 60 impacted.”
A 2018 study showed that 1 in 9 people in the U.S. age 45 or older were experiencing subjective cognitive decline, which is a form of impairment where memory loss or confusion can affect the ability to care for oneself, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our staff will be trained on the Best Friends Approach (to Alzheimer’s and dementia care), where we use the residents’ life story to prepare their care plans,” Miller said. “It’s personalized to what they want, what they need and what they like. It’s going to be just like our assisted living, but it will be in a secured environment.”
The Best Friends Approach was introduced in 1997 by Virginia Bell and David Troxel. The goal of the program is to provide a dementia patient with what they need most — a best friend.
The all-inclusive units will have 24-hour assistance, medication administration, licensed nursing services, plus health and wellness programs. The one-level building will be disabled-accessible and will include meals in the rate.
“I’m nervous but also very excited,” Miller said while touring The Arbors on Wednesday. “It’s such a needed product in this area. We’ll also be able to offer services to Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin, Carthage and maybe even into Kansas.”
The Arbors will be encompassed by a wrought-iron fence and have security surveillance. The rooms include a private bathroom and closet space, as well as dimmer light switches that can be used based on mood or behavior. Shadow boxes have been placed outside of each room where residents can decorate it with personal items.
“The purpose of these shadow boxes is that they’ll fill it with things that they can recognize, and they’ll know where their rooms are,” Miller said.
Furniture delivery will start in two weeks, and staff will be hired early next year. A ribbon-cutting for The Arbors is tentatively slated for mid-February, according to Miller.
For more information, call 417-625-1000.
