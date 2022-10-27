Although few Native Americans have served in the higher levels of U.S. government, that situation is slowly changing.
Charles Curtis, a member of the Kaw Nation, was the first person with Native American ancestry to serve as vice president (1929-1933). He also served in the House of Representatives from 1893-1907 and served in the Senate from 1907-1929.
Currently, our nation has five Native Americans in the House. Deb Haaland, a member of Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico, is secretary of the interior.
This month Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Kimberly Teehee as a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. That position, which has yet to be honored, was promised in the Treaty of New Echota in 1835. Similar to delegates from U.S territories, she will not have a vote, but she could serve on committees, debate on issues and sponsor and co-sponsor bills.
There are 574 federally recognized tribes in our country and more than 6.79 million people with Native American ancestry. The Cherokee Nation is the largest with 729,533 tribal citizens. The second largest in the Navajo Nation with 298,197.
Oklahoma, once known as the Indian Territory, now has more than 300,000 people whose ancestors were First Peoples. The state with the highest percentage of the general population is Alaska, where 1 out of 6 citizens have recorded that they are Native American.
How does a person learn about ancestors who were First Peoples? The place to start is with yourself. Record the following types of information:
• What traditions do you follow?
• What stories were you were told?
• What are the names of cemeteries where you have gone to visit graves of ancestors and relatives?
• What are the names of family members who are buried there?
Record your memories of visits to old home places. Where were they located? Who lived there? How are they related to you? What were meals like when you grew up? Did they include unusual foods or recipes? Record unique memories of visiting with family and distant cousins. Develop a family tree chart.
Arrange to visit family members and cousins, including distant cousins. Ask about oral stories they were told. Ask about traditions. Ask about old Bibles, letters, diaries and journals. Do they have a scrapbook of newspaper clippings, especially obituaries? Do they have old photographs?
Record the following types of information about each photograph: Who are the people, what they doing, and was it a special occasion? Where and when was the photograph taken? Who was the photographer? Does it have information on the back.
Become an expert on the First Nation of which you may have ancestry. Check their census rolls and treaties. Where did the tribe live at different times? What tribes lived nearby? What traditions did they follow? What types of foods did they eat?
Next, check family trees at Ancestry.com and familysearch.org. Keep in mind that those family trees are a source of clues. Follow up with documentation. Check Google Books for resources about your family name, the tribe, and the areas where they lived. Learn about treaties, Dawes Rolls, Indian schools and the Indian Removal Act.
