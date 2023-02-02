February is Black History Month. The designation was first recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976, and it is now recognized in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
One of the aspects of researching the history of a Black family is to have an overall perspective of Black history. Research can be done through interviewing family members and by reading books, censuses, court records, articles and old newspapers. Museums are tremendously helpful too.
The George Washington Carver National Monument is 10 miles southeast of Joplin. The site, which is a part of the National Park Service, was established in 1943 by President Franklin Roosevelt.
At the park, families can explore a nature trail that passes by a prairie, pond, and the Moses Carver family cemetery and home. The film and displays at the museum feature the life of the Black scientist George Washington Carver and his tremendous contributions to the world.
Another extraordinary museum to visit is the National Museum of African American History and Culture at Washington D.C. President George W. Bush signed the papers in 2003 that established the museum, and President Barack Obama led the celebration when it opened in 2016.
The five-story building has 12 exhibit areas, 17 interactive stations and 183 videos. A large cafe serves cuisine from the agricultural South, Creole coast, Northern region and Western region of the U.S.
Exhibits include information about African origins, slavery, reconstruction, civil rights and other events through the 21st century. Visitors also learn about extraordinary African Americans.
Among those who helped bring needed changes are Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X, Dred and Harriet Scott and Harriet Tubman. Among the famous poets and writers are Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, Tony Morrison and Langston Hughes (who was born in Joplin). Two educators from the Tuskegee Institute are Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver (the agricultural scientist born a few miles east of Joplin).
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is another extraordinary museum. The site, located at Montgomery, Alabama, opened in 2018. Visitors walk by 800 rusted-steel monuments that represent each county where a documented lynching occurred in our nation. The name of the county and the people who were lynched are engraved on the metal monuments.
The Legacy Museum is located a few blocks away where slaves were warehoused before being sold. Money for the memorial and museum came from donations made to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization committed to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned.
The museum is an immersion experience that uses sculptures, holograms, films, displays and first-person narratives to help visitors learn about Black history. Among the topics are slavery, lynchings, reconstruction and Jim Crow laws.
