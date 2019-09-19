Franklin Tech expo brings agriculture to town

What does agriculture look like for students living in an urban school district? Is it all about “cows, sows and plows"? Is there more to an agricultural-based career than hanging out with animals?
Those were just a few of the questions posed by Joplin High School and Middle School students Thursday as they attended Franklin Tech’s sixth annual Ag Expo.
Organized by Joplin High School FFA officers and members, the event brought in an assortment of vendors, ranging from beekeepers to colleges, all with one goal in mind — teach students more about agriculture as it exists in today’s society.
Led by ag teachers Charli Jo Baugh and Charlie Jenkins, FFA members invited a variety of vendors to come to the high school to talk about their entities and how agriculture plays a role.
“Our district is so urban, we try to provide an introduction into traditional agriculture and expose them to things they’ve never seen before,” Baugh said. “We want to show them agriculture and what is available right here, what they can use, and utilize and learn to work in.”
In some ways, the expo is designed to recruit students — especially current eighth graders — to consider becoming part of the agriculture program.
Its other mission, Baugh said, is to teach students about the world they live in.
“If we educate one student out of the 2,600 who come through here not only about agriculture but also about agriculture in their surroundings, it’s worth it,” Baugh said. “Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean agriculture isn’t around you.”
She gave an example of electric cooperatives, saying they often hire horticulturalists to help determine how to care for trees and to plant the right grasses along power line rights of way.
Students were encouraged to approach multiple vendors to find out what it takes to have a career in the field.
Baugh said interaction with the vendors gives students a chance to practice their communication skills.
In one case, she helped model how to ask the questions for a shy student.
“It’s easy to just up and text somebody," she said. "It’s different to say something to a person, and to look them in the eye and see their reaction. We even talked about how to do a good handshake, because even that makes a difference in how a meeting goes.”
Ultimately Baugh hopes students receive a positive message about agriculture or at least learn how to check out some of the negative items that float around social media.
“We want to start educating them properly,” Baugh said. “[Hopefully] we can connect with 2,600 students at a positive level, who then become willing to ask more questions to find out the answers.”
Students teaching students
Averi Wald and Lilly Ann Masters were two of the Joplin FFA officers who helped organize the event. Neither girl grew up in a traditional agriculture-based home.
Wald, a sophomore, became interested in taking a basic ag class after she talked with her school counselor. In the class she discovered a love of poultry science. This year she’s taking a conservation class.
Like Baugh, Wald hopes students who attended the expo leave with a greater understanding of agriculture.
Masters agreed. She first became interested in agriculture as she began to pursue a future in marine biology.
She chose to take a natural resources class so she could learn about land-based agriculture, hoping the knowledge would transfer to the agriculture of the sea.
“I learned that agriculture is a more diverse community than I knew growing up,” Masters said. “There’s so many different opportunities. It’s not just farming.”
Teaching, reaching students
Bill Eskes, with Grimes Horticulture in Ozark, was one of the vendors. He came with the desire to tell students about what horticulture as a career could mean.
“The field needs people,” Eskes said. “Not everybody needs to go to college. There are good trade schools out there.”
Eskes told students about horticulture programs at North Arkansas College, Ozark Technical College, Crowder College and more.
“I wanted to get them started talking about how there are many branches out of horticulture," he said. "(Ag) is not all cows, sows and plows.”
Eighth grader Jazzmyn Potter said she was intrigued to see all the opportunities that might be in her future because of agriculture. She was surprised to learn things about beekeeping and bees from John Smiles, with Hive 2 Honey and J&J Farms.
“Before, bees were just insects,” Potter said. “His explaining more about them made me more interested in them.”