It’s OK if, at first glance, visitors to the Franklin Technology Center mistook senior Jack Carter for a star athlete on Thursday.
After all, he was surrounded by school officials, his parents and fellow Franklin Tech classmates as he accepted a $20,000 scholarship from the University of Northwestern Ohio's College of Applied Technologies. But he won’t be plying his trade on the gridiron or hardwoods. Rather, he was honored for his academic knowledge and trade skills.
Last month, Carter scored the highest marks of any student in the nation in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning area of the university’s National Scholarship Exam. The 18-year-old is enrolled in the HVAC class at Franklin Tech.
“I’ve got the next few years lined out, (so) I feel pretty good about it,” Carter said, still smiling from the applause and cheers he received after signing his name on the dotted lines.
Graduating from Joplin High School at semester, he’ll be heading off to basic training for a six-year stint in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He’ll be stationed on a base about an hour south of the University of Northwestern Ohio, he said. Upon completing basic training, he’ll start his university classes next October.
The school “has a really good automotive program there … even though I got my scholarship for HVAC, I’m actually going there to study diesel (engines).”
Traditionally, University of Northwestern Ohio officials don’t mind a bit if its students use scholarship money for other programs at the school. In this case, even though Carter won the scholarship for his HVAC work, he'll be applying that money to auto mechanics, a personal love of his.
“I like working with my hands,” Carter said. “I’ve always liked tinkering (with things), even as a kid.”
Carter is the second Franklin Technology Center student in as many years to receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Lima, Ohio-based university. Last year, Joplin High School senior Pete Johannes won top honors in the prestigious scholarship competition, also in the HVAC category.
Both Carter and Johannes were students of Marc Smallwood, HVAC instructor at Franklin Tech.
“He’s the one that taught me everything,” Carter said of Smallwood. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
Having back-to-back students win one of the highest accolades in the field “just speaks volumes for the quality of programming that we have here at Franklin Tech, and the instructors teaching it,” said Steve Reed, the school’s assistant director. “We’re trying to make these (signing ceremonies) more routine. … Our students should be recognized for their academic skills.”
Steve Ratliff, the Missouri admissions representative for the University of Northwestern Ohio, said during the ceremony that Carter had, on top of winning the $20,000 scholarship, also received two $10,000 scholarships in HVAC categories, including a first-place finish at the Missouri SkillsUSA competition. Altogether, he now has $40,000 earmarked for his post-high school education.
There is currently a big demand nationwide to hire graduating students with hands-on trade skills, whether it's HVAC, plumbing or electrical.
“For so many years now, not just here in Missouri but across the nation, we pushed (students) to go to a four-year college, to be in business, and (only) now are we allowing these students to work with their hands,” Ratliff said.
“We have a lot of employers coming to us who just can’t find the skills” they need to fill job openings, Reed said. “We’ve been working hard to (address that).
“We all want our air conditioners fixed and our cars running,” he continued. “When it’s 110 degrees outside, you want your air on now, not next week.”
