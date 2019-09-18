Pedro "Pete" Garcia Santana, age 64, of Joplin Missouri, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 after a short illness, with his family by his side. Pete was born on May 13, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to late Gregorio Santana and Juanita "Janie" (Garcia). He moved to Joplin in 1978. He was …