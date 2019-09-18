DIAMOND, Mo. — Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the staff at Carver National Monument will host a special tribute and unveiling of a commemorative plaque honoring Carver’s connection to the fraternity.
The ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the monument. Phi Beta Sigma, the National Park Service, National Park Foundation, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Tuskegee University have collaborated to mark the occasion.
Representatives from both the National Park Service and Phi Beta Sigma will pay respect to Carver’s legacy of public service and recognition of his association with the fraternal brotherhood.
Carver was one of many well-known fraternity members; others include Civil Rights leader and US Congressman John Lewis; NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith; and author and composer of “Lift Every Voice,” James Weldon Johnson.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
In addition to the ceremony, fellow Sigmas from six states will travel to the Joplin area for a day of community service to several Joplin non-profits, an “Every Kid in Park” field trip with Kansas City schools, and a Saturday evening reception.
Details: 816-665-3209, 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.