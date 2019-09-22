Residents are reviving operations at the Community Service Center of Joplin, and a volunteer fraternity group that visited over the weekend furthered that cause.
Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. traveled to Joplin to conduct a service project Friday at the center ahead of a public ceremony Saturday that honored an early member of the fraternity, George Washington Carver. They refreshed the interior of the building with a new coat of paint.
"One of the things we do is service work," said Eric Wells of Kansas City. "We emphasize service to try to give back."
George Washington Carver joined the fraternity in 1920 when he was at the Tuskegee Institute. The fraternity members along with Carver parks staff and others held a ceremony Saturday at Carver National Monument to pay respect to Carver’s legacy of public service in recognition of his association with the fraternal brotherhood.
In addition, the fraternity used the occasion to hold an "Every Kid in a Park" day.
"We are bringing some kids here from Kansas City to the Carver (National) Monument so they can get that experience and foster the same ideas as George Washington Carver to let them know they can be a scientist or anything they want to be," Wells said.
The fraternity has existed 105 years and still has Carver's membership in its records.
Nanda Nunnelly is the recently elected president of the Negro Service Council, which operates the Community Service Center. She said the paint work is part of the renovations being done to reinvigorate the use of the building.
Another volunteer group, Hearts and Hammers, repaired exterior boards recently to put the building's storefront back in tiptop shape.
Soon the building will be rededicated with a new name. Center membership voted to rename the center the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin in honor of the woman who worked as the center director from 1947 until 1980, Nunnelly said.
In 1946, the Negro Service Council was formed to conduct educational programs for the African American community and oversee the center. It employed Hackney to oversee daily activities there, though the job became more of a labor of love for her. She worked 33 years for $150 a month without a raise in pay, Nunnelly said.
In those days, the council brought nationally known African American leaders to speak there. Recreation programs were conducted to provide a place for youth in the black community to gather. It also was a place where people in need could turn to for assistance when they experienced a financial emergency.
"It really served as a place for blacks to assemble, which in 1946, there weren't many places in segregated Joplin at the time," Nunnelly said. It also served as a stopover for black travelers who were in need of a place to stay overnight at a time when there were few hotels or restaurants that would serve African Americans.
Though it may not be necessary anymore as a stopover for travelers, Nunnelly said the membership intends to return the building to its original, chartered purpose for education and recreation. It will be open for communitywide use.
"What we plan to do now is to revisit those purposes," Nunnelly said. "For a while it has just been a place for civic clubs to meet. We want to start programs to help our community. And that's what our purpose is about."
A membership drive is to start next month that will involve opening membership to civic groups and church members as well as individuals. Because service center members are asked to volunteer in the community, they will be available to help other civic clubs with projects, Nunnelly said.
In the meantime, the paint job covered gray walls with a caramel color Nunnelly described as warm and inviting thanks to the work of the fraternity members.
Helping other communities is a way of strengthening all communities as well as paying it forward, said Kenyea Black of Springfield.
"Our motto for our organization is 'Culture for Service, Service for Humanity,' so basically what that means to us is we like to come into every community that we might be a part of, or even not be a part of, and leave it a little bit better than before we ever arrived," he said. "We want to be good community stewards."
Another volunteer, Larry Fennell from Olathe, Kansas, is a lifelong member who joined Phi Beta Sigma in 1988 while attending Wichita State University. He said its members were upbeat and strove to provide positive role models by mentoring young people.
"Somebody took the time a long time ago to direct me," he said. "And now I am doing what I am supposed to do by reaching in and directing someone else" toward a productive life.
History
The Community Service Center is located at 110 S. Main St.
The Negro Service Council was incorporated in 1946 to operate the center.
The council's first president was Marion Dial, who was principal of Joplin's all-black Lincoln School. He became the first black person in Missouri to be elected to a city or state office when Joplin voters elected him to the City Council in 1954 from a field of 26 candidates.
Current officers of the Negro Service Council who oversee the center, in addition to President Nanda Nunnelly, are Pam Nero, vice president; Anita Reaves, secretary; and Jacque Hackett, treasurer.
