At-home tests that check for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available for free to Missouri residents, the state health department announced Friday.
Individuals who choose this option will order the free testing kit online, and the kit will be delivered to the home in two days. The kit is good for six months and comes with instructions. Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit is returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is free. Test results are provided via email within two days.
The test was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
Details: health.mo.gov/communitytest.
