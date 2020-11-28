The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services along with the National Guard will conduct more free COVID-19 testing in early December in Joplin.
Testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ozark Christian College, 1111 N. Main St., Joplin.
Register to receive a test at health.mo.gov/communitytest. A test site and appointment times can be selected during the registration process. Those who need assistance registering, including those who need assistance in other languages, may contact the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasal anterior nares swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are not antigen or antibody tests.
Missouri residency is the only requirement for receiving a test; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
State testing also is being done in a number of other counties across Missouri. New testing opportunities are continually being added to the registration website.
COVID-19 is spread from person to person, and more than 80% of the patients who develop it will become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild to severe. Reported symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Several rounds of free testing have already taken place in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties in June, July and October.
Surge testing continues
Free COVID-19 surge testing offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue for the remainder of the year in Branson, the sole location to provide this service in Southwest Missouri.
Free testing opportunities occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in Branson. Testing is available to individuals 5 and older, including those experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.
Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Preregister online at DoINeedaCovid19Test.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.