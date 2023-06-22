Missouri Humanities, in partnership with Visit Joplin, will host a free cultural heritage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on the fifth floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
The day will consist of group discussions, applied activities and a two-part presentation from Arthur Mehrhoff on "Place and Placemaking." The interactive presentation will provide participants with clearly explained and illustrated examples of the key concepts and issues involved with cultural heritage tourism and numerous opportunities to apply them to their own community situations.
The workshop is free. Registration is required at www.mohumanities.org/event/joplin-cultural-heritage-workshop.
