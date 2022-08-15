DIAMOND, Mo. — In conjunction with the Springfield Research Center, the State Historical Society of Missouri will host a free digitization event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Carver National Monument.
Discussions will center on African American life in the Ozarks region. Throughout the day, archivists will be available to digitize photographs, letters, pamphlets, postcards and other materials that speak to African American heritage in the region. Guests will be provided complimentary copies of their digital files.
“By participating, residents will not only be advised on the best practices for protecting these materials, but also offered the opportunity to digitize and preserve them as part of the larger African American Heritage in the Ozarks Project,” said Sean Rost, oral historian and project lead, in a statement.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to record an interview with an oral historian about their items, community history and genealogy.
Residents of Newton, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Barry, Barton and Dade counties are invited. Admission is free; registration is required at shsmo.org/events/2022/ozarks-swmo-digitization.
In June, staff of the African American Heritage in the Ozarks Project published an interactive online map, "Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks," that explores the significance of Juneteenth and Emancipation Day. It offers a digital trip through Southwest Missouri counties while detailing the origins and history of emancipation and the celebrations of Black Missourians after their fight for abolition. It can be found at shsmo.org/interactives/emancipation-day-ozarks.
To explore more resources on African American history in Missouri, go to shsmo.org/research/guides/african-american.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.